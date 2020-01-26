Once again we are about to take a trip down the road where Marty Kotis requests rezoning for yet another of his “brilliant” projects. Being one of the fair-haired children frequently granted whatever he wants from the city, it would not be out of line to assume that this is a done deal. Perhaps it’s time to think otherwise.
The Lawndale/Lake Jeanette request differs from his past ventures in that it is aimed at a long-established, overwhelmingly residential area previously unsullied by the incursion of clearly inappropriate development. Sadly, past city decisions on such matters seem to have opened the door to more such efforts. When will common sense prevail?
If any sort of development were to take place on these tracts, wouldn’t it be more logical to allow something that would be of value to the residential populace? Something radical and off-the wall, such as a medical or dental office? For once, couldn’t the decision-makers arrive at a conclusion based on the wants and needs of the residents who are to be affected by it?
The ball’s in your court, city of Greensboro; where do your priorities truly lie?
W.H. Nash
Greensboro
Editor’s note: The city Zoning Commission last week denied the rezoning request, but an attorney for the developer said that Kotis is likely to appeal to the City Council.
