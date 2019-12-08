It is past due for lawmakers and institutions tied to Duke Energy put an end to the corporation’s unchecked power. During Duke Energy’s campaign against rooftop solar, the corporation targeted African American leaders in the state, misinforming them that solar energy in North Carolina would hurt the poor.
In 2014, Duke Energy North Carolina air and water to the extent that the state was deemed one of the sites with the “worst contamination” of coal ash. It is estimated that clean-up at even one contaminated location will take 32 years. Duke Energy gets away with these inhumane actions by controlling the government through donations. In 2017, Duke Energy spent more than $3 million lobbying in North Carolina on local and federal PACs and influencing the Chamber of Commerce in North Carolina.
Given that Duke Energy is a corporation, it could be argued that we can’t expect any better of them than to chase profits. However, even if this is true, we must demand better of our lawmakers. Check Duke Energy. Otherwise, Duke will not only destroy our environment but continue to raise rates and rip off customers without any checks to its power.
Allison Bunker
Durham
