Leonard Pitts should write a column about how to get guns out of criminals’ hands. Chicago, St. Louis and Baltimore are good examples of places where criminals are not obeying gun laws.

Start taking guns from criminals and leave the law-abiding citizens alone. If you keep having gun-free zones and stop legal citizens from carrying guns, criminals are going to have a field day. If you take guns from criminals, Pitts will say you are racist.

J.P. Lester

Reidsville

