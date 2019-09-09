Leonard Pitts should write a column about how to get guns out of criminals’ hands. Chicago, St. Louis and Baltimore are good examples of places where criminals are not obeying gun laws.
Start taking guns from criminals and leave the law-abiding citizens alone. If you keep having gun-free zones and stop legal citizens from carrying guns, criminals are going to have a field day. If you take guns from criminals, Pitts will say you are racist.
J.P. Lester
Reidsville
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.