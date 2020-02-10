The deluge of Feb. 6 has once again resulted in significant flooding, most notably — and chronically — in Latham Park.
Fear not, however; according to the Feb. 7 edition of the News & Record, the city has determined that the cause of such repeated events is “topography.”
In other words, the flooding is due to the inconvenient fact that water runs downhill. Hmmm ...
I have lived in Greensboro for more than five decades, and I have difficulty recalling a year when there wasn’t at least one instance of such flooding in Latham Park.
Why has the city not yet responded to this problem and corrected it? Are they hoping that it will “just go away”?
Until they do so, their shallow responses will continue to be inexplicable and unacceptable. The clock is ticking ...
W.H. Nash
Greensboro
It’s Trump’s fault -go ahead and say it. You might as well, because the N&R needs another negative LTE regarding the current President.
