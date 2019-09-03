An ancient Christian hymn reads: “Thou art the King of Israel/Who in the Lord’s name cometh.”
Of course, it is not referring to Donald Trump. However, he recently embraced the claim that he is “the second coming of God,” and the “King of Israel,” and referred to himself as “the chosen one.”
He was not indulging in mere sarcasm, as the president would have it. Rather, he was engaged in blasphemy.
Perhaps he has been influenced by the faux religious status that ultra-Orthodox Jewish leaders in Israel are bestowing upon him? (Prime Minister Netanyahu has compared Trump to King Cyrus!)
Here is the Associated Press account of Aug. 21:
“In a tweet, Trump quoted (conservative radio host) Wayne Allyn Root calling the president ‘the best president for Israel in the history of the world’ and claiming Jewish people in Israel love Trump ‘like he’s the King of Israel. They love him like he’s the second coming of God.’ ”
The messianic imagery may have stuck in Trump’s head. Later in the day, as the president was defending his trade war with China, he cast himself as a reluctant warrior. “I am the chosen one,” he said, turning and looking up to the sky. “Somebody had to do it.”
For an American president (of Protestant background) to exhibit such behavior is a sacrilegious outrage. Moreover, his contempt for both the teachings of the Bible — and the principles of the Constitution — has long been obvious.
William E. Jackson
Davidson
