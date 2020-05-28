During this period of self-quarantining due to COVID-19, we have taken advantage of the extra time at home to do quite a bit of work in our yard. We have made numerous trips to the White Street Landfill to take yard waste and also to get several loads of mulch. Apparently, so have lots of other Greensboro families. The number of cars, trucks and trailers has been impressive each time we have visited there.
We have been so impressed and appreciative of everyone who works there. All employees, from the clerks at the check-in station to the workers at the various areas, have been nothing but friendly, helpful and courteous. Just wanted to thank all of the essential workers at the White Street Landfill for their hard work.
Brenda Keys
Greensboro
