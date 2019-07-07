United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres finds the Paris climate treaty goals inadequate. (“UN chief warns Paris climate goals still not enough”).
I find that an understatement.
Even more inadequate is the United States’ lack of action to combat what may be the biggest threat to our nation and to humanity.
We have a limited amount of time to act. The problem is not a lack of solutions; it’s a lack of political will.
The Citizens Climate Lobby has introduced the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (HR 763). The bill has been vetted by economists and climate scientists and has bipartisan support.
To make it a reality, more people need to implore Congress to act.
I ask readers who are concerned about the rapid pace of climate change to learn more today, get involved and motivate our representatives to take action.
Marcy Ray
Greensboro