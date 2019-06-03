I am writing to you today about an important issue to me and all of the pedestrians of the city: sidewalks, especially around school districts, because safety should be the top priority for schools that value a strong student-athlete population. Annually, on average, about 160 pedestrians and 20 bicyclists are killed each year in North Carolina. Here are two examples of where sidewalks are needed due to heavy traffic on roads:
West Cone Boulevard. This is a very highly traveled road, by both foot and vehicle, and it does not have a sidewalk that connects east and west Cone Boulevard.
North Church Street. This road also does not have a suitable sidewalk for pedestrians. When running from Page High, we cannot get to downtown by foot on it.
These streets need sidewalks because the people need sidewalks. I run cross country at Page and we practice on these very streets. Having sidewalks can ensure our safety and as well as the safety of many others who commute on foot.
Cam Milroy
Greensboro