I am sick and tired of being sick and tired. The mood of the country reflects the lack of leadership in Washington. We have become the laughingstock of the world. Dereliction of duty has caused us to feel less safe.
There is a dark, dark sinister cloud that encircled us that I have never seen before in my lifetime. Arrogance, greed, deceit and being spoiled without privilege are the new norms. There is a deadly virus that we continue to disregard by not listening to the recommendations of the health professionals.
Where do we go from here? Vote!
Cameron Falkener
Greensboro
