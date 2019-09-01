Regarding the Community Corner on Aug. 16, “Fighting Litterbugs”: A big thank-you to Josh Campbell, a 13-year-old from Stokesdale who picked dozens of beer bottles and cans out of Belews Lake. What a wonderful thing to do.
As for you drinkers, shame on you for throwing your bottles and cans into the lake. What is the matter with you? Did you tell Josh you appreciate his efforts? Again, Josh, thank you for being a good citizen.
Diane Speaker
Greensboro
