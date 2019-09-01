Teenager helps clean up Belews Lake (copy)

Josh Campbell, 13, an eighth-grader from Stokesdale, shows some of the bottles, cans and other items he recently retrieved from Belews Lake. He wants to help keep the lake clean and encourages other visitors to do the same.

 Courtesy of Angela Campbell

Regarding the Community Corner on Aug. 16, “Fighting Litterbugs”: A big thank-you to Josh Campbell, a 13-year-old from Stokesdale who picked dozens of beer bottles and cans out of Belews Lake. What a wonderful thing to do.

As for you drinkers, shame on you for throwing your bottles and cans into the lake. What is the matter with you? Did you tell Josh you appreciate his efforts? Again, Josh, thank you for being a good citizen.

Diane Speaker

Greensboro

