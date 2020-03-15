Regarding the March 12 article, “Rockingham sheriff to assist ICE in warrants”: Unfortunately, your newspaper apparently has a problem appropriately labeling “illegal aliens” as what they truly are: ILLEGAL. Fortunately, Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page better understands the English language (and our laws), and will assist our federal authorities in enforcing them. All for better protection of all American citizens — and to deter the anarchy advocated by those who feel we have the right to ignore the law.
And please, don’t attempt to refute this with the fact we all occasionally, knowingly, safely and securely drive 5 mph or so over the posted speed limit. Comparing this harmless minor “discretion” to someone invading our sovereign border, and being educated and supported by taxpaying citizens without their permission is a poor analogy. If you don’t agree with a law, don’t advocate breaking it; work with equal fervor to change it. This is how civil societies operate.
Clyde Hunt Jr.
Greensboro
