I was moved by the story of The McDowell News and Mica Town Brewing working together to help the bats in their building, treating them like the nurturing, intelligent creatures they are (Aug. 1). I encourage North Carolina residents to support Mica Town Brewing’s efforts to help the bats by visiting their brewery and trying out the new Bat News Double Back IPA.
I’m proud to live in a state where it is illegal to separate mother bats and their babies during their breeding season in the summer. I hope that we can extend our compassion for bats towards other small mammals, such as mice and rats, and create legislation that similarly protects them. Currently, it is legal and common practice for rats and mice to be killed when they enter a home, often by poisoning them, starving them to death on glue traps or mutilating them in painful traps, regardless of whether or not they have babies to return to.
We can be kind to rats and mice just as we can to bats, by putting trash in securely sealed containers, keeping living spaces clean of crumbs and spills, feeding pets inside, releasing captured rodents outside, and sealing holes where they enter.
Danielle du Preez
Greensboro