Amy Klobuchar

 Susan Walsh

I want to add my voice to the recent endorsement letter for Sen. Amy Klobuchar as a candidate for president.

Sen. Klobuchar is an experienced, balanced leader who takes reasonable and equitable approaches to solving problems and improving lives.

Shouting is not governing. Division and polarization are no recipe for solving America’s problems.

Sen. Klobuchar understands the proper role of government in people’s lives.

She also understands that solutions need to work for all Americans, never losing sight of the necessity for equity and fairness.

I urge everyone to learn more about Sen. Klobuchar’s positions at www.amyklobuchar.com. She articulates her political and social outlooks as well as her reasoning on her website.

She is a sensible, dependable leader who knows how to reach consensus and achieve positive results.

I believe independents and moderate Republicans will find Sen. Klobuchar offers common sense and equitable approaches to America’s problems and its place in the world.

Joe Farrar

Greensboro

