Democrats are once again preparing to shoot themselves in the foot. Too many potential candidates and the frontrunners don’t stand a chance against Republican strategies.
Joe Biden they will go after for scandal, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren as socialist.
The one person I see who stands for women’s rights, is a defender of the middle class, offers logical and practical solutions for health care and education and, as far as I can see, is above reproach in her personal and political life is Amy Klobuchar.
She could stand up against Trump and make us proud of America again. Please consider her as your Democratic candidate.
Rosemary Warr
Greensboro
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.