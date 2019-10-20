Democrats are once again preparing to shoot themselves in the foot. Too many potential candidates and the frontrunners don’t stand a chance against Republican strategies.

Joe Biden they will go after for scandal, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren as socialist.

The one person I see who stands for women’s rights, is a defender of the middle class, offers logical and practical solutions for health care and education and, as far as I can see, is above reproach in her personal and political life is Amy Klobuchar.

She could stand up against Trump and make us proud of America again. Please consider her as your Democratic candidate.

Rosemary Warr

Greensboro

Make sure you never miss our editorials, letters to the editor and columnists. We’ll deliver the News & Record's Opinion page straight to your inbox.

Tags

Load comments