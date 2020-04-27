It’s getting so you can’t trust anybody.

My heart goes out to Gov. Brian Kemp of Georgia. King Don the First called upon Democratic governors to “liberate” their states from the yoke of science and public health. The good governor jumped right up to set a fine example of groveling to His Majesty, making it possible to get tattooed and go bowling last week. Masks optional.

And what is the governor’s reward for being a true and loyal Trumper? The next day King Don repudiates him, throws him under the bus, pulls the rug out. The clichés just keep coming. Maybe a Trump supporter can explain to me how the president was really just following Scripture here? I hope they’re OK. And for heaven’s sake, I hope they stay home.

M. Craig Fuller

High Point

