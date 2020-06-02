Donald Trump again shows he wants to be a dictator.
When Kim Jong Un disappeared with no explanation he finally appeared in public after 20 days. Trump tweeted, “I, for one, am glad to see he is back, and well!”
This tweet makes me wonder what he would have said about Adolph Hitler, another ruleless dictator.
Now that Twitter has been fact-checking Trump, he signed an executive order to regulate social media.
We should all fear a leader who wants to stifle all people and companies that disagree with him. That is exactly what dictators do.
Greg Clark
Greensboro
