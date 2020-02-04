When it comes to affordable health care, most of the candidates miss the point.
If you make cholesterol medication affordable for all, there will be fewer admissions to emergency rooms for heart attacks.
If you make blood pressure medication affordable for all, there will be fewer admissions to emergency rooms for stroke.
If you make diabetic medication affordable for all, there will be fewer admissions to emergency rooms for congestive heart failure and emergency amputations.
Add to this the cost of ongoing care once, or if, the patients survive the condition. Ask any hospital CFO the cost of uninsured patients in the emergency room. These written-off costs get passed on to the rest of the medical clients.
According to Medicare and Medicaid (a rapidly diminishing source for the uninsured), most procedures won’t be paid for unless done by a doctor. Many of these same procedures can be accomplished by a registered nurse or physician’s assistant under a doctor’s orders. The key to financially sustainable health care does not lie in cutting services; it lies in providing better preventative medicine.
Dan Flak
Greensboro
