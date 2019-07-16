Trump calls on GOP to oppose House condemnation of tweets (copy)

From left, U.S. Reps. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., respond to remarks by President Donald Trump after he called for four Democratic congresswomen of color to go back to their “broken” countries.

 J. Scott Applewhite/The Associated Press

“The Squad,” the three congresswomen who have recently been in a war of words with President Trump, have vowed “never to be silenced” by Trump or anyone else.

As a Republican, I pray they uphold this promise.

John Parson

Stokesdale

