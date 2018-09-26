As a registered Democrat who leans further left than some in my party, I have had a negative view of Judge Kavanaugh from the time he was nominated for these reasons: He has a very unorthodox and unconstitutional idea of the powers of the president.
No one in America is above the law, especially a president under criminal investigation. He has lied under oath more than a few times with the Judiciary Committee’s blessing, but not with that of the majority of the electorate polled. He denied a teenager an abortion as recently as this summer and was overruled. Roe v. Wade is the law of the land.
When he was accused of sexual assault that threatened his confirmation, he holed up in the White House to strategize with the president’s advisers. He is being considered for a job in the judicial, not in the executive branch. That is a major misstep. The accusation of sexual assault does not make him a sexual predator but further knowledge of his regard for women makes him appear to be a misogynist at the very least.
Judge Kavanaugh’s judicial opinions and character are too flawed for the U.S. Supreme Court.
Sherry A. Kelly
Greensboro