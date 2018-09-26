If you haven’t made your mind up yet with regard to the Brett Kavanaugh situation, I ask you to consider this: His accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, has everything to lose by coming forward with this publicly. Kavanaugh has everything to gain by denying it.
Why did Ford wait until now? Perhaps because of exactly the response she has received from so many: death threats and denial, a complete upending of her life, a reliving of the assault she wants to forget. Why did she come forth at all?
Perhaps because she believed it was her civic duty to let the people of this country know this aspect of his past. Perhaps because she could not tolerate seeing a person who she says had committed this act to have such incredible power in this country. Perhaps because she believes we deserve to have people of the best character in the positions that most affect all Americans.
If you don’t understand why many or even most people don’t report assaults such as Ford experienced, please read up on it. The book “Beartown” provides a great fictional account.
Amy Hanson
Greensboro