Katie Dorsett exuded class, elegance and grace. Those who interacted with her also realized pretty quickly that she was also intelligent, compassionate and genuinely committed to the well-being of Guilford County. Our citizens were fortunate to have her as a county commissioner.
Jonathan Maxwell
Greensboro
The writer is a retired county attorney.
