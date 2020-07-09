Katie Dorsett

Katie Dorsett, N.C. Senate waves to supporters at the Old Guilford County Courthouse after winnin the primary election in Greensboro, NC on Tuesday May 6, 2008. All names cq'd. (News & Record, Lynn Hey)

 Lynn Hey

Katie Dorsett exuded class, elegance and grace. Those who interacted with her also realized pretty quickly that she was also intelligent, compassionate and genuinely committed to the well-being of Guilford County. Our citizens were fortunate to have her as a county commissioner.

Jonathan Maxwell

Greensboro

The writer is a retired county attorney.

