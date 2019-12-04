Finally, we citizens of the 6th Congressional District in North Carolina have the opportunity to send a legitimate representative to Congress. For years we have been subjected to unconstitutionally drawn maps by partisan Republicans. Those skewed maps have been redrawn and now the citizens of Guilford County will vote with one voice. I, for one of thousands, will be declaring loudly and clearly that we support Kathy Manning for Congress.
We know the partisan divide in the U.S. Congress is deep and wide. Kathy will be a voice of unity. She understands the art of compromise and speaks with clarity and expertise as an immigration attorney, a community advocate and a leader with more than 30 years of experience, a mom, and as one of us — rational, hard-working citizens of Guilford County.
In 2018, Kathy was undaunted by rigged maps and ran for Congress because she wanted to offer us North Carolinians access to a leader who would listen to and be responsive to her constituents. We have new maps and we have the opportunity to elect KATHY MANNING to represent us.
Thank you for running for Congress, Kathy Manning. I admire your tenacity and courage. And I trust you.
Cathy Levinson
Greensboro
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.