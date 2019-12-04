Mark Walker and Kathy Manning (copy)

Finally, we citizens of the 6th Congressional District in North Carolina have the opportunity to send a legitimate representative to Congress. For years we have been subjected to unconstitutionally drawn maps by partisan Republicans. Those skewed maps have been redrawn and now the citizens of Guilford County will vote with one voice. I, for one of thousands, will be declaring loudly and clearly that we support Kathy Manning for Congress.

We know the partisan divide in the U.S. Congress is deep and wide. Kathy will be a voice of unity. She understands the art of compromise and speaks with clarity and expertise as an immigration attorney, a community advocate and a leader with more than 30 years of experience, a mom, and as one of us — rational, hard-working citizens of Guilford County.

In 2018, Kathy was undaunted by rigged maps and ran for Congress because she wanted to offer us North Carolinians access to a leader who would listen to and be responsive to her constituents. We have new maps and we have the opportunity to elect KATHY MANNING to represent us.

Thank you for running for Congress, Kathy Manning. I admire your tenacity and courage. And I trust you.

Cathy Levinson

Greensboro

