In your Feb. 18 editorial, “Justice off the rails,” your sub-headline read “Emboldened by a dubious acquittal from a feckless Senate. …”
This statement is absurd based on the fact, that during the House hearings amid scads of heresy and opinion, there was only one material fact witness: Ambassador Sondland. When Sondland was asked point blank what the president told him in regard to Ukraine, Sondland stated the president directly told him that he did not want anything from Ukraine, no quid pro quo.
When pressed as to why Sondland had spread the idea that there was a quid pro quo, Sondland said that this had simply been his presumption. Furthermore, neither of the articles of impeachment delivered by the House to the Senate alleged that the president had committed any crime.
The recent action by Attorney General Barr regarding Roger Stone was nothing more than a recommendation. The presiding judge in the case remains free to set whatever sentence he feels appropriate.
Justice remains firmly on the rails.
Tom Kirkman
High Point
