An open letter to North Carolina’s GOP congressional delegation:
Now that you have voted to acquit the president for his unlawful attempt to extort a foreign power to interfere in our nation’s upcoming election and now that you have approved the abdication of the Article 1 branch of government’s power of oversight, I write to inquire how soon after the election of a Democratic president will you become …
- “Born-again constitutionalists?”
- “Born-again fiscal conservatives?”
- “Born-again champions for the rule of law?”
- “Born-again defenders of the congressional power of oversight?
- “Born-again national security hawks?”
At one time I could at least respect (some of) you for your conservative “principles,” but your only obvious “principle” now is giving unlimited power, without any accountability, to your king. I am certain that once the tables are turned, however, we should all prepare for cognitive whiplash as you quickly and miraculously become “born-again patriots.”
Ron Nichols
Greensboro
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Histrionics week. What fascinating sport.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.