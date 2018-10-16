Bill Wood is running to keep his seat on your Superior Court. I worked with him daily for 30 years and watched him build his reputation as an outstanding trial lawyer.

His work ethic is solid, and his decisions are not swayed by politics or favor. His wisdom is rooted in his good disposition and common sense. His countless years of courtroom experience cannot be matched.

His qualifications as a judge have never been questioned.

You deserve to have him continue to serve as a judge on your Superior Court. Please vote.

Howard Neumann

Greensboro

Make sure you never miss our editorials, letters to the editor and columnists. We’ll deliver the News & Record's Opinion page straight to your inbox.

The writer is former chief assistant district attorney in Guilford County.

Tags

Load comments