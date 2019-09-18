Bravo to U.S. District Judge Terrence Boyle’s stand against dogfighting and the use of pit bulls in these illegal operations. This particular dogfighting operation involved more than 150 pit bulls. Pit bulls can be a dangerous breed, especially when trained to fight. This is also a form of abuse of the dogs. The law is very clear on this illegal practice and those who promote dog fights should be severely punished and serve long prison terms and high fines.
Another extremely cruel aspect of dogfighting is that small dogs are used to bait the pit bulls into fighting. It’s a horrifying and torturous practice that laws and caring judges should bring to an end.
Jody Sutlive
Greensboro
