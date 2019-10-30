Journalists have a responsibility to readers to give accurate, opinion-free reporting-free of bias and political slant. If you read the Journalist’s Creed (1914) by Walter Williams or the Ethics code for the Society of Professional Journalists, they dictate fair and ethical reporting, detailing the steps that should be taken.
Few articles written about the president seem to adhere to these ideas. Everything seems to be an editorial. Huntley and Brinkley and Cronkite seemed to be able to suppress their personal views and to allow readers and viewers to form their own opinions — to treat their audiences as adults instead of trying to win them to their side. Perhaps a quick refresher is in order. As Sgt. Friday would say, “Just the facts.”
Paul McDonald
Pleasant Garden
