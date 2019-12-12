I believe that Sen. Richard Burr, who is chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, and Sen. Thom Tillis should request that their fellow senator, Ron Johnson, recuse himself from the impeachment process of the 45th president, Donald J. Trump.
Allowing Sen. Johnson to be both a fact witness and a juror in this trial could constitute a conflict of interest, which would, at best, be problematic.
I’m equally sure, with the coming election, that Sen. Tillis is eager to show North Carolinians that he is concerned about and will do everything in his power to usher in a secure and just election in 2020.
The security of our elections rests on the transparency of this trial. While we differ on some of our political beliefs, we are all proud North Carolinians and proud Americans who would sooner die than forfeit this great republic.
Brian Garner
Greensboro
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.