“The problem with cherry-picking history is that it is dishonest. Telling only part of the story is to present a false narrative.”
These words from Allen Johnson in a recent column (Sept. 8) ring hollow when you consider how he treated the Charles Aycock issue on re-naming buildings. No one should have his entire life defined by the single worst thing he ever did, not Charles Aycock, not Allen Johnson, nor anyone else.
But it is happening again right now at UNC-Chapel Hill, pushed by students who are woefully uninformed.
Jim Aycock
Asheville
The writer is a descendant of Gov. Charles B. Aycock.
