I knew it wouldn’t take long — it didn’t. On Monday (May 25), William Warner bemoaned Joe Biden’s admittedly racist statement. The key here is that Biden has admitted he misspoke. Contrast that with the statements made by Dear Leader over just this weekend. He disparaged an African American woman’s weight; he referred to a former political opponent as a “skank”; he implied that a TV anchor murdered someone and that Nancy Pelosi was an alcoholic. All that during a single afternoon of golf. And how bad is it for the president to play golf as America approaches its 100,000th death from COVID-19? I won’t even go there.
Mr. Warner, I didn’t see any acknowledgment of the nearly constant stream of racist and sexist drivel from the mouth of the current president. Double standard?
Kathleen Williams
Greensboro
