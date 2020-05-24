Biden pressed to choose a black woman as his running mate (copy)

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks during a caucus night event Feb. 22 in Las Vegas. 

 The Associated Press

Former Vice President Joe Biden has revealed himself to be a racist of the worst kind, a wolf in sheep’s clothing, masquerading as a black man using slang words and accent in a condescending effort to relate, while telling black people they can’t think for themselves and must do what black people are supposed to do.

Appearing on the morning show “The Breakfast Club,” Biden declared, “You ain’t black,” to any black voter who would question voting for him or President Trump.

Biden, Democrats and the modern-day overseers, the Jesse Jacksons and Al Sharptons, think they can continue to control and use the black community to advance their own personal and political power.

Democratic rule has resulted in six decades of demolition of what was a strong family and faith-based community into a crime- and drug-riddled, gang-controlled “hood” where parents, now mostly single moms, can’t even put food on the table.

This dependence just gets worse as year by year the need for free lunches and breakfasts increases.

Enter President Trump, whose overall economic policies and, specifically, opportunity zones have finally begun a road back to self-reliance with record black employment.

Black voters need to choose between another free lunch or being able to buy their own.

William Warner

High Point

Tags

Load comments