Former Vice President Joe Biden has revealed himself to be a racist of the worst kind, a wolf in sheep’s clothing, masquerading as a black man using slang words and accent in a condescending effort to relate, while telling black people they can’t think for themselves and must do what black people are supposed to do.
Appearing on the morning show “The Breakfast Club,” Biden declared, “You ain’t black,” to any black voter who would question voting for him or President Trump.
Biden, Democrats and the modern-day overseers, the Jesse Jacksons and Al Sharptons, think they can continue to control and use the black community to advance their own personal and political power.
Democratic rule has resulted in six decades of demolition of what was a strong family and faith-based community into a crime- and drug-riddled, gang-controlled “hood” where parents, now mostly single moms, can’t even put food on the table.
This dependence just gets worse as year by year the need for free lunches and breakfasts increases.
Enter President Trump, whose overall economic policies and, specifically, opportunity zones have finally begun a road back to self-reliance with record black employment.
Black voters need to choose between another free lunch or being able to buy their own.
William Warner
High Point
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.