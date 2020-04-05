The COVID-19 crisis has slammed home the fact that our unemployment system and benefits are shockingly inadequate. The process was torturous before the crisis at its standard capacity of approximately 3,000 claims per week.
With the system now inundated by 18,000 claims in the two to three days after the governor’s order and many, many more coming, the COVID-19 pandemic has made it infinitely harder for everyone to obtain benefits and/or find gainful employment.
I was to start training as a census enumerator this month. It was my stopgap position until I could find something permanent. That has been put off at least until May. Another position put off training due to social distancing requirements. Many companies are loath to hire with the current economic uncertainty.
Even in 2008, people could get retrained after layoffs. Colleges and universities were not shuttered as they are now.
Stated bluntly, my point is this: Those of us whose job loss was not directly related to COVID-19 are now being directly — and drastically — affected. We should be eligible for the expanded benefits and relaxed requirements, state and federal. The consequences of leaving us behind will bear bitter fruit well into the future.
Claudia Lange
Greensboro
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.