Earlier this week, Jack Scism’s obituary was published in the News & Record. Jack covered City Hall for years for the News & Record. I had the privilege of serving the city for 12 of those years. Jack was a great reporter.

His goal was to give the readers the facts of the news. He was very thorough and would not report a story unless he had all the facts. He never showed favoritism but was fair to everyone.

The news world needs people like Jack today.

Jim Melvin

Greensboro

The writer is president of the the Joseph M. Bryan Foundation and a former mayor of Greensboro.

