I am working as a political affairs ambassador with The Borgen Project to advocate and lobby U.S. congressional leaders for the reduction of global poverty. The Borgen Project is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to make global poverty a stronger focus of U.S. foreign policy.
Through my internship, I have been able to connect with numerous other passionate people who likewise want to change the world for the better.
Throughout the world, widespread poverty exists due to lack of opportunities. Developing other countries will enable the U.S. to operate in a way that provides numerous benefits. Fact: 95% of the population resides outside of the U.S. so we will be widening the consumer market for U.S. goods, and thus creating more jobs.
Having more jobs open due to higher demand will begin boosting our economy. Helping other countries out of extreme poverty will allow us to create more allies.
Two of our top trade partners were once recipients of U.S. foreign aid. Reducing poverty will, in turn, improve national security. Poverty causes instability in government leadership due to the emergence of authoritarian regimes.
The International Affairs Budget will award us this opportunity.
Sarah Clark
High Point