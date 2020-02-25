Regarding Susan Tysinger’s letter (“GCS shouldn’t bus students to the polls,” Feb. 25): I totally agree, especially after the problems with driver shortages; they need to be paid more and students continue to arrive at school long after the bell. Something is very wrong with this picture.

And of course it’s up to each voter to get to the polls in the hours after work and school.

Elizabeth A Jones

Greensboro

