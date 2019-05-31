Robert Mueller’s first public comments on the Russian investigation declined to exonerate President Trump. He made two clear points:

First, the Russian attack on our election was real, and remains a serious threat to our Democracy.

Second, the obstruction of justice charges were also real, and only a “longstanding justice department policy” prevented him from bringing indictments against President Trump.

His report provides the necessary information for Congress to do their job.

Congress, do your job, by protecting our democracy from foreign attacks and influence, and uphold your constitutional duty to ensure that no one is above the law.

Congress, do your job. Our Constitution requires it. We the People deserve it.

Buzzy Wyland

Greensboro

