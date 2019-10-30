Greensboro Guns and Ammo

The AR in AR-15 stands for Armalite Rifle, the name of the company that first produced the weapon, which is the civilian version of the military’s popular M-16.

 Joseph Rodriguez/News & Record

It is critical that we realize and take to heart that more than 1.6 million people have lost their lives due to gun violence since 1968. With that being so, what can we do to help move toward solving this crisis? One way is to work through our elected officials to institute the following, as suggested by the Presbyterian Peace Fellowship:

  • Require background checks for all guns sold, including those at gun shows and from online dealers. (A large majority of NRA members support this.)
  • Ban military-type assault weapons (hunters don’t need them) except to collectors.
  • Ban extended-capacity ammunition magazines (hunters don’t need).
  • Ban bump stocks that make weapons more lethal (hunters don’t need).
  • Require safe storage of firearms, with ammunition kept in a separate and secure location.
  • Keep guns from the hands of the mentally ill and those with records of domestic abuse.
  • Empower the courts to remove firearms from those they deem to be a danger to themselves or others.
  • Restore federal funding for gun violence research.
  • Make gun trafficking a federal crime.

Inaction isn’t an option.

Bob Kollar

Greensboro

Make sure you never miss our editorials, letters to the editor and columnists. We’ll deliver the News & Record's Opinion page straight to your inbox.

Tags

Load comments