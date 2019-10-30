It is critical that we realize and take to heart that more than 1.6 million people have lost their lives due to gun violence since 1968. With that being so, what can we do to help move toward solving this crisis? One way is to work through our elected officials to institute the following, as suggested by the Presbyterian Peace Fellowship:
- Require background checks for all guns sold, including those at gun shows and from online dealers. (A large majority of NRA members support this.)
- Ban military-type assault weapons (hunters don’t need them) except to collectors.
- Ban extended-capacity ammunition magazines (hunters don’t need).
- Ban bump stocks that make weapons more lethal (hunters don’t need).
- Require safe storage of firearms, with ammunition kept in a separate and secure location.
- Keep guns from the hands of the mentally ill and those with records of domestic abuse.
- Empower the courts to remove firearms from those they deem to be a danger to themselves or others.
- Restore federal funding for gun violence research.
- Make gun trafficking a federal crime.
Inaction isn’t an option.
Bob Kollar
Greensboro
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.