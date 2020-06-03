I am incensed at all the rioting and looting and lawless mobs. I am incensed at the continued presence of unfair and unequal treatment of people of color for far too many years. And I am incensed at the assumption that meeting violence with violence will solve anything. We have too many years and too many wars that disprove that approach.
It is time for our leaders — local, state and especially nationally — to step out and call for meaningful conversations and seek to listen to the grievances and unspoken cries of “enough,” and take action to address our problems. It is insanity to assume that more of the same will solve anything.
Let’s listen to one another around a table, not amid rocks, threats and broken lives and dreams.
Jacob Luther Mauney
Burlington
