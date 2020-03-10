As Americans, we must decide who and what we are as a country and whether or not we’ll survive as a democracy and remain a moral and ethical leader among world nations.
The greatest threat to our future stability and success will come from internal decay, mismanagement and corruption.
For Donald Trump, the list of wrongdoing continues to grow daily and, among his more damaging acts against our country and the freedom it provides is this:
Trump has openly encouraged foreign countries (Russia, China and any others that might be interested) to become involved in our election process to help him be reelected.
The message from this president seems clear: He wants to stay in office no matter the cost.
The only way to rid this nation of the scourge of Trump and his band of misfits and associates, many of whom are convicted felons, is for Americans to turn out in overwhelming numbers in November to send Trump into permanent retirement from public office.
We have reached the tipping point as a country and our response to silence this threat is essential in preserving the world’s oldest democracy.
If you care, inaction is not an option.
Bob Kollar
Greensboro
OMG bobby collar your words are inspirational....go blue team go! lets get after it!
