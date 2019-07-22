It is time to take stock of who you are. To stand in front of the mirror and look deeply into your soul.
That’s what I realized last week as I watched videos of the crowd in Greenville respond to the president’s vitriol with angry faces and fists, chanting “Send her back.”
As the “leader of the free world” baited all who were there to despise duly elected members of Congress because they have different political views than his.
Is this America? An American president siccing one American on another — and my fellow Americans so easily manipulated and marching into his darkness?
I believe, like Ralph Waldo Emerson, that what is innermost in you will eventually become the outermost of you. That’s why it’s time to know who you are, regardless of political affiliation or viewpoints. Because, if you don’t know who you are — and whether you believe in America’s promise and values and its constitution — you may find yourself steamrolled by a mob or someone who incites you to believe that “those” people are bad or unworthy or un-American.
And that’s when you’ll be grateful that you did your homework ahead of time.
You, too, senators and congressmen!
Patricia Gray
Jamestown