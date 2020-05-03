Regarding the editorial, “The right course on stay-at-home” (April 26): I believe we should wait on reopening the state and continue practicing social distancing. Plans to reopen the state too quickly could lead to an even deadlier second wave of COVID-19.
My mother is a health care worker at our local hospital. Seeing her come home, exhausted from the pressure of being an essential worker, makes me wonder how anyone could want to reopen the state and put even more lives in danger.
Just yesterday, the U.S. hit 1 million cases of coronavirus, according to The Washington Post. A little more than 9,000 cases have been confirmed in North Carolina. And people are still desperate to reopen. While I do understand that people just want to go back to work so they can pay their bills, it’s better to be safe than risk the lives of your family members. The waiting is the hardest part, but in the end we’ll be grateful we did.
Bianca Bullock
Asheboro
