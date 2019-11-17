HB2 Killed the NCAA's (copy)

Equality NC, Human Rights Campaign and Progress NC Action — all opponents of House Bill 2 — demonstrate outside the ACC Hall of Champions on the eve of the NCAA first- and second-round games that had been scheduled for Greensboro in 2016.

 Lynn Hey/News & Record

Beware the “S” word!

Call it an “alternate lifestyle” or “choice” or “same-sex marriage” or any of some 50-plus “supposed”genders/pronouns, but don’t say that “S” word!

What word? Sin.

More specifically, sin according to God — who determines what is sin, not the government, and not some group with an agenda.

Melanie Rodenbough’s recent letter criticized the evangelical term “Love the sinner, hate the sin” in that it is not in the Bible. I beg to differ, as this principle is paramount in the Bible. God sent his Son to die for us sinners because He loved us but hated our sin. Just a couple of references: Romans 1:18-28 and Proverbs 6:17.

We all have a choice: Believe God’s word or decide with our finite human minds and the desires of our flesh that God must be wrong because it “feels so right.” Of course it “feels right” to the flesh — it’s your choice; we will all face a righteous God one day on the other side of the grave.

Larry Allgood

Sophia

Make sure you never miss our editorials, letters to the editor and columnists. We’ll deliver the News & Record's Opinion page straight to your inbox.

Tags

Load comments