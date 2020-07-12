The discussion swirling around the destruction/demolition/decommissioning of Confederate monuments has been something short of monumental. President Trump and his ilk have attributed base motives to the unauthorized deconstruction crews toppling the stone and bronze political and military idols, accusing them of attempting to erase our sacred history.
Never mind that most of the populace cannot distinguish between John C. Calhoun and John C. Reilly and that the summarizing scrawl on the statues’ plinths provide very little context or biography of the alleged heroes.
What the president and his disciples are attempting to erase is the rationale behind the erection of the monuments, a tribute to a mottled past, the glorification of the philosophy of white supremacy. What other nation would honor traitors to their country with a granite sculpture displayed proudly in the public square? How many statues of Benedict Arnold line the roadway to West Point or grace the Boston Commons?
It’s far past the time to purge these squalid remnants of the country’s original sin and partially redress the grievances of the descendants of those who have been sinned against. Perhaps then, we can revise Faulkner’s sentiment that “the past is not dead, it’s not even past.”
Ken Cherry
Greensboro
