I am sitting at dinner at East Coast Wings reading in the News & Record about potential gun laws that make perfect sense to me (and I carry a concealed weapon everywhere that is legal).
But our legislative system (policies and procedures) keeps us from having honest and frank discussions in the Senate and House and then voting on them. Why?
I do not want to have to vote for a Democrat just to fix this.
Let’s somehow fix the system and then I can vote for the candidate (Republican or Democrat) who best aligns with my entire perspective.
Joey Harding
Greensboro
