Donald Trump’s awful behavior has no limits.
On June 1, President Trump ordered National Guard troops and police to violate the First Amendment constitutional rights of American citizens.
Peaceful protesters were forcibly moved away from the historic St. John’s Episcopal Church near the White House so the president could hold a bizarre photo op with Trump holding a Bible flanked by members of his Cabinet.
Trump also stated that he will use federal troops to “dominate” protesters throughout the country who are upset about the senseless murder of George Floyd.
This is a president who never spent one day of military service and who avoided that service by claiming bone spurs in his foot (but he cannot recall which one).
President Trump’s former secretary of defense, Gen. James Mattis, last week wrote:
“Trump is the first president in my lifetime who does not try to unite the American people. Instead, he tries to divide us.
“We are witnessing the consequences of three years without mature leadership.”
Trump’s inept handling of the coronavirus outbreak has shown that he cannot deal with a crisis, and he has refused to accept any responsibility for his administration’s slow, chaotic response.
Trump’s actions have clearly demonstrated he doesn’t deserve a second term in office.
Robert L. Commerson
High Point
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.