For self-preservation and self-aggrandizement, the Republican majority in the Senate will let the president off the impeachment hook.
It will be a political decision that in no way absolves him of being guilty of ethical dereliction.
And if honor is defined as denoting the presence of the highest moral principles and the absence of deceit and fraud, then this president has dishonored the highest office in our land. There appears to be a constituency in our country that doesn’t care and doesn’t think that it’s important to be governed by decent human beings. At this time of the year that is especially hurtful.
Inspiration for better times can be drawn from the courageous men who bonded together in 1776, knowing the risks they were taking, in declaring America’s independence. To this cause they pledged to each other their lives, fortunes and sacred honor.
Perhaps, hopefully, in the coming years we can renew and rekindle that spirit.
Roman Lavore
Julian
