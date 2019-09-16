Tropical Weather (copy)

Hyde County officials, Sheriff Guire Cahoon and three deputies, and Hyde County Manager Kris Noble arrive at the fire company after having been helicoptered over, Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 on Ocracoke Island in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian. 

 Connie Leinbach/The News & Observer via AP

Thank you for the two pieces on climate change published on Sept. 8. To me, addressing climate change seems the most important issue going into 2020, since if the worst possible results of global warming come about, none of the other issues, except health care, will really matter.

President Trump’s attitude is especially disturbing. A recent editorial in The New York Times suggested that Mr. Trump was not merely fiddling while the planet burns, but also fanning the flames.

A letter published on Sept. 12 suggested that, despite the “fear mongers” (presumably meaning 97% of the world’s premier scientists), there was no “looming environmental disaster.” I guess quite a few people share this opinion, suggesting to me that either they aren’t paying attention or they just don’t care.

Voters: Please pay attention; and if you love your grandchildren, present or future, please care!

Richard G. Cox

Greensboro

