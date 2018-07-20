I could not agree more with the Charlotte Republican leader Desiree Zapata Miller when she called for “a civil conversation ... with someone who sees things differently” from you.
I would welcome conversation about the tension between individual liberty and individual responsibility on the one hand (presumably key Republican foci) and a commitment to the common good on the other (presumably a key Democratic focus).
Where does individual liberty yield to community needs? Why is regulation wrong when we seek a society that cares for the environment, protects consumers and offers affordable access to health care for all? How do those competing fundamentals play out?
That would be a good conversation.
Unfortunately, Miller preceded that noble appeal by claiming that those of us who are Democrats belong to “a party of haters” — that Republicans “continually... campaigned for dignified, collegial, polite and yes, polished statesmen.” (Really? Where does Trump fit into that list?).
And that Trump “does not put up with lies” and fights back “with the truth” (according to fact-checkers, he has made more than 3,000 false or misleading claims since inaugurated).
These barriers to a “civil conversation” leave me at a loss as to what we have to talk about.
Leon Spencer
Greensboro