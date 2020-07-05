Lt. Gov. Dan Forest, your move is as transparent as plastic wrap.
There you were in today’s paper, announcing your intentions to sue Gov. Cooper for using executive orders to promote COVID-19 safety rather than trust you and your cronies to support a higher good.
Your role model (President Trump) has elevated executive orders to an art form. He does it to avoid having to fight for his mandates. Sound familiar?
The difference is that Cooper’s orders are designed to safeguard our people from a virus’ unbridled momentum.
If you were governor, what would your orders safeguard — other than self-preservation?
Would you make the same misguided mistakes that other governors have made? Would you reopen everything, only to have to retract your decision after seeing the real consequences of your political ambition?
Bill Shore
Greensboro
