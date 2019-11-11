A few weeks ago, following many months of debate and negotiation, state lawmakers reached a long-awaited compromise on the NC Farm Act. The agreed-upon bill contains numerous hemp-related provisions aimed at creating a regulatory framework for one of North Carolina’s most promising new industries. In a strongly bipartisan 40-10 vote, the Farm Act passed in the Senate, and the House appeared as if it was poised to follow suit. However, in an unexpected turn of events, the House canceled its scheduled vote and sent the legislation back to a conference committee.
The back-and-forth of this drawn-out process has been incredibly frustrating for farmers trying to plan the 2020 crop cycle. However, it presents an opportunity for lawmakers to perfect the bill’s hemp language. NC Farmers for Hemp has suggested that the legislature change the term “smokable hemp” to “smokable hemp product,” clarifying an ambiguity in the bill. Further, I urge lawmakers to consider eliminating the smokable-hemp ban altogether, giving our state’s struggling yet resilient farmers the greatest chance of achieving success in this rising industry.
Martin McLeod
Carthage
The writer is a fifth-generation farmer.
